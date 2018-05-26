Caretaker PM: Yet to be requested to form panel, says Ayaz

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday said a parliamentary committee was yet to be constituted to choose the name of caretaker prime minister.

Talking to journalists at the Parliament House, Ayaz said he had not received a request from Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi or the NA Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah for constitution of the committee.

He said the parliamentary committee (to mull over the caretaker prime minister) would only be constituted after a request furnished by the prime minister and leader of the opposition. He said the committee, which will include four members each from the government and the opposition, could be formed up to three days after the tenure of assemblies ends.

Ayaz said he will vacate the speaker’s chamber after completion of constitutional term of the National Assembly, as he could continue the file work from his house. To a question about his election from the constituency, Ayaz said the party leadership had to decide about his new constituency.