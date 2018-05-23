All women naval vessel returns to India after 254-day voyage

NEW DELHI: All-women Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) named “Tarini” returned to India on Monday after a 254-day long voyage.

Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman welcomed the six-member all-women crew at southern city of Goa on Monday evening.The vessel covered over 22,000 nautical miles visiting five countries, Australia, New Zealand, Falkland Islands (UK), South Africa and Mauritius.Sitharaman had flagged them off the vessel on Sept. 10 last year.

Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Admiral A R Karve were also present on the historic flagging-in ceremony.This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew.The women crew themselves were ecstatic on completion of the voyage. Speaking on the occasion, Skipper Lt Commander Vartika Joshi said, “We knew at the very start of this voyage that we had a daunting task ahead. However, the many challenges we encountered brought in a new found strength from within, which we ourselves never knew we were capable of. Our close bonding helped us overcome those difficult times.”

The expedition was covered in six legs, with halts at five ports, namely Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falklands), Cape Town (South Africa) and Port Louis (Mauritius).

The indigenously-built INSV Tarini is a 56-foot sailing vessel, which was inducted in the Indian Navy in February 2017, and has showcased the Make in India initiative on the International forum.