Wed May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018

PTI leader links employment generation to corruption elimination

PESHAWAR: The provincial leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and chairman of Jan Dost Welfare Trust, Arbab Usman Khan, has said it is impossible to create employment opportunities and make progress without eliminating corruption from the country.

He was addressing party workers at his residence. He said he joined PTI’s chairman Imran Khan because he raised voice against corruption. Arbab Usman Khan said that political leaders and workers from other parties were also joining the PTI.

