Two more Leaguers join PTI

ISLAMABAD: PTI Tuesday gave another blow to the ruling PML-N as two more lawmakers announced their decision to join PTI. Two lawmakers of the ruling PML-N, MNA Ashiq Gopang and MPA Amir Gopang along with their companions formally announced to join PTI after a meeting with Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Chairman’s Secretariat Banigala. Senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen was also present in the meetings.
