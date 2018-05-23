Two shot dead over appointment of prayer leader

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two men were killed and seven others received serious injuries when several men of a religious group attacked them over a dispute regarding the appointment of prayer leader at a mosque in Chak-359/GB on Tuesday evening. According to details, accused Arshad and his accomplices entered the mosque and opened fire at the people offering Maghrib prayers after Iftar. As a result, Nawaz and his father Abad Ali died on the spot, while seven others were seriously injured. The wounded persons were rushed to the DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122. Later, two of them, Ali Hasan and Abid, were referred by the doctors to Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital due their critical condition.