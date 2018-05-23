Fakhar likely to make Test debut at Lord’s

LAHORE: Fakhar Zaman is likely to make his Test debut at the iconic Lord’s cricket stadium during the first Test against England on Thursday. The left-handed opening batsman was left out from the team during the tour matches against Kent and Northamptonshire. He was not a part of the playing XI in the one-off Test against Ireland. He played a blistering knock of 71 runs in the two-day game against Leicestershire. Inclusion of Fakhar Zaman will mean that Babar Azam or Haris Sohail will be dropped from the team. Haris Sohail made 79 and 55 in the practice game against Northamptonshire. However, he scored 31 and 7 against Ireland. The two-day Test series between Pakistan and England begins from June 24 at Lord’s.