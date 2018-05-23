Kane to lead England in WC

LONDON: Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be England’s captain at the World Cup in Russia, the Football Association announced on Tuesday.

Manager Gareth Southgate has shared the leadership role around since taking over as manager in 2016 but has now settled on Kane for the tournament, which begins next month.The 24-year-old, who has scored 12 goals in 23 international appearances, was first handed the armband for the qualifier against Scotland last June and has skippered the side on three further occasions.

Southgate, who announced his decision during a team meeting at England’s training base on Monday, said: “Harry has some outstanding personal qualities. He is a meticulous professional and one of the most important things for a captain is that they set the standard every day.

Southgate and Kane, who burst onto the senior international scene with a goal 79 seconds into his 2015 debut against Lithuania, appeared in a live video posted on England’s Twitter account soon after the official announcement. “It’s an amazing honour,” said Kane. “Obviously you always dream of playing for England, growing up. To be the captain is that little bit more.