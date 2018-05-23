Commander says Iran’s people will punch US Secretary of State in the mouth

BEIRUT: A senior Iranian military commander poured scorn on US threats to tighten sanctions on Tuesday, saying the Islamic Republic’s people would respond by punching US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the mouth.

Pompeo on Monday demanded Iran make sweeping changes that would effectively force it to reverse the recent spread of its military and political influence through the Middle East to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

“The people of Iran should stand united in the face of this and they will deliver a strong punch to the mouth of the American Secretary of State and anyone who backs them,” Ismail Kowsari, the deputy commander of the Sarollah Revolutionary Guards base in Tehran said, according to the Iranian Labour News Agency.