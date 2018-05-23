Arid university ranked overall 301 among research-led universities

Rawalpindi : Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) ranked overall 301-350 among the best research-led universities from the 42 emerging economy nations; standing among the 10 universities of Pakistan who made it to this coveted list.

The ranking was announced by the Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2018 and includes institutions from 50 countries classified by the FTSE as "advanced emerging" (countries including Brazil, Greece, South Africa, Turkey), "secondary emerging" (countries including Chile, India, Pakistan, Qatar, Russian Federation) or "frontier" (countries including Argentina, Bangladesh, Croatia, Cyprus, Morocco, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Vietnam).

The ranking used the same 13 performance indicators of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, examining each university's strengths against all of its core missions - teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. Further this time the methodology has been carefully recalibrated to better reflect the characteristics and development priorities of universities in emerging economies. More weight is given, for example, to university's industry links and international outlook.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza congratulated the entire faculty, deans and directors for their continuous support during the ranking process. He also congratulated and applauded the efforts of Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) to achieve another landmark. The Director QEC Prof. Dr. Mazhar Qayyum also commended the continuous support and kind guidance of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza to promote quality culture at the university.