Naeem slaps Daniyal for rude remarks

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq Tuesday slapped Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz during their appearance on Geo News' programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'. Aziz’s inappropriate remarks irked Haq, which led to a heated exchange between the two figures. The minister for privatisation called Haq a "thief", after which the PTI leader lost his cool and slapped him. Muneeb Farooq, the anchorperson of the show, kept trying to defuse the situation. Another guest speaker, Pakistan People’s Party's Nafeesa Shah, left the show following the incident.