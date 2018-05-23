Wed May 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

MR
Monitoring Report
May 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Naeem slaps Daniyal for rude remarks

Naeem slaps Daniyal for rude remarks

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq Tuesday slapped Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz during their appearance on Geo News' programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'. Aziz’s inappropriate remarks irked Haq, which led to a heated exchange between the two figures. The minister for privatisation called Haq a "thief", after which the PTI leader lost his cool and slapped him. Muneeb Farooq, the anchorperson of the show, kept trying to defuse the situation. Another guest speaker, Pakistan People’s Party's Nafeesa Shah, left the show following the incident.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar