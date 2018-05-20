Heart of darkness

Loadshedding in Karachi is not near its end. It is unfortunate that nothing is being done to meet the challenge of the shortage of electricity. The situation has worsened so much that angry citizens have taken to streets to protest against frequent breakdowns.

The authorities concerned should realise that the time has come to stop making false claims and resolve the problem that is afflicting millions of people. It is hoped that the relevant authorities will take some prompt and necessary steps to overcome this problem.

Farah Midhat ( Karachi )

*****

Power breakdowns have become a regular feature in Malir Halt, Karachi over the last two weeks. Several complaints have been made in this regard. But no action has been taken to resolve the problem.

As a result, people – especially senior citizens and children – have faced countless difficulties every day. The KE authorities should look into the matter and ensure uninterrupted electric supply.

Nashra Salam ( Karachi )