Oxfam UK chief to quit

LONDON: The chief executive of scandal-hit British charity Oxfam announced his resignation on Wednesday, saying that someone else should help "rebuild" the group following a prostitution scandal in Haiti.

Mark Goldring had resisted calls to resign when the crisis hit in February, following revelations that Oxfam aid workers used prostitutes while working in Haiti following a devastating 2010 earthquake.

But he announced that he would now be leaving at the end of the year, after five years in the job, saying in a statement: "I think the time is coming for a new leader." He added: "Following the very public exposure of Oxfam’s past failings, we have redoubled our efforts to ensure that Oxfam is a safe and respectful place for all who have contact with us.

"We are now laying strong foundations for recovery. I am personally totally committed to seeing this phase through." However, what is important in 2019 and beyond is that Oxfam rebuilds and renews in a way that is most relevant for the future and so continues to help as many people as possible around the world build better lives. "I think that this journey will best be led by someone bringing fresh vision and energy and making a long-term commitment to see it through."