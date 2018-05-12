BJP workers arrested for planting IS flags in Assam

NEW DELHI: In a sensational development, police in Assam have arrested six BJP workers in connection with the discovery of an Islamic State (IS) flag in the state’s Nalbari district. The arrested BJP members have been identified as Tapan Barman from Kaihati, Mojamil Ali from Chamata, Moon Ali from Baruakur, Pulak Barman from Belsor, Dwipjyoti Thakuria, Sorojjyoti Baishya and Khelua Patowary. The cops arrested them on Monday from