GPA, State Life FC win crucial matches

KARACHI: Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) and State Life FC won crucial matches of the PFF National Challenge Cup here on Friday.

In a Group G outing here at the KPT Sports Complex, GPA crushed Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) 4-1 to stay alive in the 24-outfit competitions being held after a gap of three years.

Pervez remained the star performer for the winners as he scored two goals, hitting them in the sixth and 54th minutes. Wajid Wahid (48 minute) and Sohaib (69 minute) joined Pervez on the score-sheet. For POF, Tauqeer Ahmed hit the consolation goal in the 88th minute.

Army, who had beaten GPA 1-0 in their opener, will face POF in their last outing which will finalise the quarter-finalists from the group.The fixture is very tough as from each three-team pool one outfit will make it to the quarter-finals.

In a Group C game here at the lush green All Brothers Football Club Ground in Malir, State Life FC got the better of Police 2-1 to stay alive. Police went 1-0 ahead in the third minute when their main striker Yousuf hit a fine goal. The jubilation of Police for scoring goal did not last long as Imtiaz hit an equaliser for State Life FC in the tenth minute.

At half time the game was evenly poised 1-1.After the break, tough game was played by both sides with State Life claiming a penalty in the 71st minute. Zakir made no mistake and scored the decisive goal.

State Life FC will face Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in their next group game which will decide the quarter-finalists from the group.The PAF-Police outing at the same venue had ended in a draw. Pakistan’s newly-hired Brazilian coach Jose Antonio is witnessing the competitions.

On Friday he saw the match between GPA and POF at the KPT Sports Complex. The coach, along with the Technical Study Group (TSG), is looking for under-23 and senior players for the national camp in connection with the preparations for this summer’s Asian Games and SAFF Championship.

The Asiad will be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2. It will be immediately followed by SAFF Cup in Bangladesh.In the Asian Games an under-23 side with four seniors will be played. In the SAFF Cup, which Pakistan are yet to win, full senior team will be fielded.