Kings School organises sports gala

LAHORE: Kings Public High School for Girls and Boys Nishtar Town Ferozpur Road Lahore arranged a big sports gala at their school premises in which a number of sports events were conducted.

School’s Patron-in-Chief Prof Dr C.M. Hanif, former Principal & Dean Faculty of Law Punjab University, on the occasion greeted Pakistan Test cricketer Imran Farhat and Masoodur Rehman, Inspector Police Punjab and former international player and hockey coach of Government College University Lahore. Imran Farhat performed the opening ceremony of sports gala by displaying some good shots of cricket. Imran also thanked the audience staff and Prof. Dr. C.M. Hanif for invitation to the gala. Farhat Hussain Siddiqui, former director sports and coach of Pakistan badminton team now advisor & Incharge sports PU Law College University was also present at the function.