Thu April 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kings School organises sports gala

Kings School organises sports gala

LAHORE: Kings Public High School for Girls and Boys Nishtar Town Ferozpur Road Lahore arranged a big sports gala at their school premises in which a number of sports events were conducted.

School’s Patron-in-Chief Prof Dr C.M. Hanif, former Principal & Dean Faculty of Law Punjab University, on the occasion greeted Pakistan Test cricketer Imran Farhat and Masoodur Rehman, Inspector Police Punjab and former international player and hockey coach of Government College University Lahore. Imran Farhat performed the opening ceremony of sports gala by displaying some good shots of cricket. Imran also thanked the audience staff and Prof. Dr. C.M. Hanif for invitation to the gala. Farhat Hussain Siddiqui, former director sports and coach of Pakistan badminton team now advisor & Incharge sports PU Law College University was also present at the function.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar