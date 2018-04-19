Islamabad clinch TT League

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Commanders won the first-ever Table Tennis League while Karachi Karrare finished second following last round matches concluded at Hamidi Hall Islamabad. Islamabad Commanders beat Karachi 3-2 in the final. Besides trophy, Islamabad players got richer by Rs two lakh while apart from runners-up Trophy Karachi were also given cash incentive of Rs one lakh. Mansoor Ahmad, Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board, was the guest of honour on the final day.