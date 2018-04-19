Pak-Afghan flag meeting at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: A flag meeting between the border officials of Afghanistan and Pakistan was held at the Torkham border on Wednesday, sources said.

The sources said that the meeting was held in a friendly environment at Zero-point at Torkham border.

Lieutenant Colonel Arshad of the Khyber Rifles led the Pakistani side. Lieutenant Waheed represented the Afghan side in the talks. The agenda was to review the border management system. The officials from both sides thoroughly discussed one window system.

The Afghan border officials requested their Pakistani counterparts to extend the duration of movement at the border to 9pm so that passengers and transporters from the both sides could be facilitated. Pakistan officials were invited to a friendly cricket match.