War on terror: 1,655 cops sacrificed lives in KP

PESHAWAR: As many as 1,655 officers and jawans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have sacrificed their lives in line of duty during the long years of war against terror and till the 1st quarter of the year 2018.

Capital City Police rendered more sacrifices than the cops of other districts in the war against terror. It lost 458 cops till the end of March last, an official said. Director, Public Relations KP Police, Waqar Ahmad, said the credit of becoming stumbling block in the way of suicide and car bombing attacks also goes to Capital City Police.

He said Bannu Police stood 2nd and Dera Ismail Khan 3rd with the sacrifices of its 159 and 136 officers and jawans, respectively. "The officers and jawans martyred during this period included two additional inspector generals of police, two deputy inspector generals, seven superintendents of police, 1 ASP, 25 DSPs, 26 inspectors, 123 sub-inspectors, 134 assistant sub-inspectors, 153 head constables and 1,182 constables," said Waqar Ahmad.

The official added the general public fought shoulder-to-shoulder with its police force against the terrorists and even the elected representatives fully backed the force and sacrificed lives. During the war against terrorism, Peshawar lost 458 policemen, Bannu 159, Swat 135, Dera Ismail Khan 136, Mardan 117, Charsadda 87, Hangu 67, Kohat 86, Swabi 61, Lakki Marwat 52, Lower Dir 44, Buner 32, Upper Dir 32, Shangla 27, Nowshera 32, Tank 29, Mansehra 34, Karak 19, Chitral 11, Haripur 10, Abbottabad 13, Battagram 5, Tor Ghar 5 and Kohistan Police sacrificed 4 cops.