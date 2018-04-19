Diaz-Canel sole candidate to succeed Cuba’s Castro

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAVANA: Miguel Diaz-Canel is the sole candidate to succeed Cuba’s President Raul Castro, officials announced on Wednesday on the eve of a vote in the National Assembly.
Diaz-Canel, a 57-year-old Communist Party official and the country’s current first vice president, is due to be confirmed on Thursday as the successor to Castro, whose departure will end his family’s six-decade grip on power.
The announcement came after the National Assembly began a historic two-day meeting to elect a successor to the 86-year-old Castro, and usher in a post-Castro era. Diaz-Canel has since last year been widely expected to take over from Castro, who made it clear his deputy was his personal choice.
Diaz-Canel has spent decades climbing the party ranks, becoming Castro’s right-hand man in 2013.
At the two-day meeting, which began early on Wednesday, the 605-seat National Assembly is to vote in a new Council of State, which counts 31 members and whose head will automatically become president.
