Sun April 08, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
April 8, 2018

Anti-polio drive begins

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that protecting children from polio is a responsibility of the government and parents.

“If a child could not take two polio drops for any reason, parents should take them to the nearest health facility for polio drops," he said while inaugurating a polio campaign at Mian Mir Hospital on World Health Day on Saturday.

