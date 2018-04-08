Anti-polio drive begins

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that protecting children from polio is a responsibility of the government and parents.
“If a child could not take two polio drops for any reason, parents should take them to the nearest health facility for polio drops," he said while inaugurating a polio campaign at Mian Mir Hospital on World Health Day on Saturday.
