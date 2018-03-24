Bara’s Fazal feels proud after bagging gold

BARA: Fazal Afridi, who won a gold medal in ju-jitsu in the recently held Inter-Provincial Games, was proud of his achievement.

Fazal Afridi resident of Bara tehsil in Khyber Agency won the gold in the 62kg ju-jitsu competition.“It is a matter of pride for me to win gold at an event where athletes from across the country were vying for the top honours,” he added.

Fazal attributed his success to hard work, support of his coaches and prayers of his parents. He also vowed to continue the hard work and earn medals for the country and Fata in the national and international level events in the future as well.