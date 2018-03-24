Sat March 24, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 24, 2018

PTI rally stresses ‘struggle for prosperous Pakistan’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) held a public rally on Friday to observe Pakistan Day. PTI Central Punjab President Abdul-Aleem Khan led the rally. The rally started from Liberty and ended at Charing Cross. According to a press release, Aleem Khan said due to corruption and incapability of rulers, the dream of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal was not fulfilled. He said the ongoing membership drive has proven that PTI would bring the change in upcoming general elections. He said, “March 23 reminds us to keep struggling to make Pakistan a prosperous country. We have to play our role as responsible citizens.” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s leaders from Lahore and Central Punjab, party workers, students and people from different walks of life participated in the rally. The Participants were enthusiastic and they were chanting slogans.

