Iftikhar Chaudhry says ready to return bulletproof car

ISLAMABAD: In an interesting turn of events, former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry Thursday agreed to return a bullet-proof car to the state.

However, an Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench suspended the single bench order of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who, on March 9, said that CJP Chaudhry, under the laws, could not retain the bullet-proof vehicle.

Justice Kayani had said that a retired judge could only avail the facilities and benefits that are mentioned in the Supreme Court Judges (Leave, Pension and Privileges) Order 1997. Former CJP had launched a political party under the name of Pakistan Justice Democratic Party (PJDP) after his retirement. A spokesperson for his party and his close aide, Ahsanuddin Sheikh Advocate, in response to the judgment of Justice Kayani, had filed an intra-court appeal (ICA) against the order.

On Thursday, a division bench comprising Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi and Justice Aamer Farooq suspended the single bench order. Ahsanuddin Sheikh Advocate submitted a letter in the court from former CJP on Thursday. After giving detailed background how he was provided with an official bullet-proof car in 2013, Justice Chaudhry expressed his willingness to return the car. He said that the car might be returned to the Cabinet Division through the office of Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC). The letter said that as vehicle was provided through the SC Registrar Office, a representative might be deputed to hand over the vehicle to the Cabinet Division.

In the ICA, Sheikh Ahsanuddin contended that former CJP require bullet-proof car for security of life as he faced threats. He said that the security staff deputed with the former CJP might not be withdrawn. The IHC division bench accepted the ICA for regular hearing and issued notices to the Cabinet Division and interior and law ministries, put off the case for a fortnight.