Sri Lanka extends support for holding Saarc summit in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lanka has extended support for holding of Saarc summit in Pakistan that had to take place in Islamabad two years ago but India scuttled it.

Sri Lankan assurance came during one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and visiting Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. The meeting was held here at the Prime Minister House and continued for about 45 minutes. The two countries agreed to deepen their bilateral relations and diversify them in the interest of their people.

The Prime Minister thanked Sri Lankan President for his generous and friendlier gesture who was also guest of honour earlier in Pakistan Day’s magnificent parade in Islamabad. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi received Maithripala Sirisena, President Sri Lanka at the Prime Minister’s House on Friday afternoon.

The one-on-one meeting between the two leaders was followed by delegation level talks in a very warm environment. During the meetings, issues of mutual importance were discussed. Both sides expressed the hope that bilateral ties will continue to grow in the future also. Both the sides agreed to diversify and deepen the bilateral relations.

The Sri Lankan President extended support for the holding of Saarc Summit in Pakistan. The signing ceremony of three MoUs took place after talks. The MoUs are related to youth development and training of civil and diplomatic personnel. Besides the MoUs, the presentation ceremony of corneas also took place, which was presented by the Sri Lankan President to the Prime Minister for treatment of visually impaired persons in Pakistan.

Another MoU between Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan and Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute of Sri Lanka was also inked. The MoU between Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs of Sri Lanka and Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of youth development while MoU between National School of Public Policy of Pakistan and Sri Lankan Institute of Development Administration of Sri Lanka was also signed.

Sri Lankan President also presented to Prime Minister 10 Cornea to be used for the treatment of visually impaired persons in Pakistan. Interestingly Sri Lanka is the second country of the region that has announced its support of holding of the Saarc summit at the earliest in recent days after Nepal. Prime Minister Abbasi visited Nepal early this month.