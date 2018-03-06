3 PML-N senators-elect have already renounced dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: Senators-elect Sadia Khaqan Abbasi and Nuzhat Sadiq of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have surrendered their US nationality before submitting their nomination papers for the election of Senate.

Sadia Abbasi, who is sister of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, did it before filing of her papers last month, while Nuzhat Sadiq, who is also sitting member of Senate, did the same six years ago when she filed the nomination papers way back in 2012. Likewise, Senator-elect of the PML-N Haroon Akhtar Khan is also not a dual national, since he gave up his Canadian nationality way back in 2011. He is currently Special Assistant to the PM on Revenue with the status of federal minister. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scrutinised his documents before allowing him to contest the election and for the reason there is nothing improper in his nomination and election. In an exclusive chat with The News on Monday, Sadia Abbasi said the day she received the information of awarding ticket for Senate, she went to the US embassy on the instructions of the PML-N leadership and submitted application for immediate renunciation of her American nationality that she had earlier for the sake of her children studying in that country.