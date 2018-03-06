YDA announces charter of demands

Islamabad: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has expressed serious reservations over the ‘unwarranted interference’ of the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) in the affairs of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU).

In a protest gathering convened at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here Monday, YDA members announced their charter of demands in the presence of the media.

The YDA demanded of the government to immediately issue the notification for separation of SZABMU from PIMS; to expedite the appointment of the medical university’s permanent vice chancellor, registrar, and controller for exams; and to halt the undue interference of the Ministry of CADD in the affairs of SZABU.

The meeting unanimously agreed that the only objective behind weakening of SZABMU is to imperil the future of 6,000 medical students. “Under no circumstances will we allow anyone to play such games merely for their own self-interest and personal gains,” they remarked.

“We are not in favour of holding protests to the detriment of patient welfare. As such, we will announce our future course of action after the Cabinet meeting,” a YDA representative announced.