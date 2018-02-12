Dissuade your kids from flying kites

Rawalpindi: The district administration has urged the citizens not to allow their children to violate kite flying ban imposed by the provincial government else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken and the ban violators would be sent behind the bars.

District administration spokesman informed that 12,828 kites were recovered during February with 386 kites flying string rolls while 49 accused were sent behind the bars. He said that police have registered 105 cases since January 1 this year while 122 violators were sent behind the bars.

Total 62,074 kites and 3,105 kite flying string rolls were recovered during the period, he added. He said, on the directive of Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Talat Mahmood Gondal and City Police Officer (Rawalpindi) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, strict action is being taken against the ban violators.

Now it has been decided that FIRs would also be registered against heads of the families whose children will be found violating the ban or their rooftops to be used for kite flying. The DC has directed the authorities to conduct regular operations against the ban violators and also launch an awareness campaign to acquaint the citizens about risks involved in kite flying.

He informed police recovered over 6,000 kites and 100 kite flying string rolls on Friday. Waris Khan police under the supervision of SHO also conducted a raid and netted a kite seller namely Ahsan who was using Facebook to contact the customers.

The CPO also requested the parents to stop their children from getting involved in such activities as a crackdown against kite flyers had already been started in the city. The CPO has suspended SHO City Khalid Satti as on Friday a young boy, Miraj Khan, resident of Khana Pull was injured near Committee Chowk, Murree Road after his throat was cut by kite flying string.

The spokesman said, no one would be allowed to violate the kite flying ban and action in accordance with the law would be taken against kite sellers and kite flying ban violators. The spokesman informed that special squads have been formed to net the violators while Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers are also taking part in the operation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the arrangements are being finalised to celebrate Basanat on February 22 and 23. According to sources, over 100,000 kites and thousands of kite flying string rolls including chemical have been stocked up in the stores and on the recommendations of old customers, the kite sellers are supplying kites and string rolls to new customers.