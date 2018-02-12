‘Bringing polio cases to lowest in history an achievement’

Islamabad: Federal Health Minister Saira Afzal Tarar said the present elected government took the challenge of widespread polio outbreak head on when it took office in 2013 and with all out effort today the country reported 8 cases at the end of 2017 and no case this year. Like loadshedding, terrorism, law and order in Karachi we surmounted the Polio challenge with bold decisions, commitment and good governance.

Pakistan was the target of criticism for polio spread. Today it is quoted as example of how political will and commitment can turn things around said the minister in a statement issued on the eve of another round of the polio campaign.

We will not rest till there is zero case of polio in the country and there is no risk to our children said the minister. She appealed to parents to make this polio round a success like previous rounds.

To make 2018 the last year for Polio in Pakistan, the 2nd nationwide campaign is set to start across the country from 12th February with few adjustments as follows: - Four districts of Balochistan (Killa Abdullah, Killa, Zhob, Sherani) and Karachi will start from 19th Feb -District Lodharan will start from 14th Feb due to by-election The program will target a total of 38.37 million under five children (19.15 million in Punjab, 8.7 million in Sindh, 5.7 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2.46 million in Balochistan, 1.03 million in FATA, 0.74 million in AJK, 0.237 million in GB and 0.313 million children in Islamabad).

A workforce of 260,000, that has brought Pakistan close to victory, will go house to house to vaccinate each 5 child in every corner of Pakistan. This includes 24,355 Area Incharges, 8,140 UC Medical Officers, 190,598 Mobile, 10,276 Fixed and 11,986 Transit team members). With only 8 reported cases last year and none in 2018, the nation is closest ever to its goal.

The national and provincial leadership requests every Pakistani to support Sehat Muhafiz in the national cause of vaccinating own children as well those in your neighborhood.