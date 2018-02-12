‘Climate change, environmental health risks causing deadlier health threats’

Rawalpindi: Climate change and environmental health risks associated with it are becoming deadlier, causing millions of deaths every year around the globe yet no serious measures and policies have ever been adopted even after the recent floods and devastating droughts in Thar to minimise the bad effects of the phenomenon.

Climate change is posing serious threats from shifting patterns of diseases, from extreme weather events such as heat waves, floods and severe storms, droughts and from the degradation of air quality, food and water supplies, and sanitation.

According to estimates, in the last few years, millions of people have died of air pollution-related diseases making air pollution the world’s largest single environmental health risk. According to various international organizations, over 700 million children are at risk from climate change and a key concern is exposure to diseases that could become deadlier as a result of climate change rising temperatures, including malaria, pneumonia, diarrhoea and malnutrition.

According to Head of Community Medicine at CMH Lahore Medical College Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry, the health hazards caused by climate change are becoming more and more damaging. He said that human activities have greatly increased greenhouse gas emissions such as carbon dioxide, methane, ozone, nitrous oxide and chlorofluorocarbons, etc that have raised the temperature of the earth, the phenomenon commonly known as Global Warming.

Studies reveal that Pakistan is highly susceptible to extreme climatic hazards; particularly recurring floods and droughts. The impact of droughts on agriculture is leading to malnutrition and under-nutrition, which is responsible for half of worldwide deaths of children under five. It is important that human activities that produce greenhouse gases include increasing number of industrial units, combustion of fossil fuels, emissions from power plants and transport vehicles. The effect is becoming worst because of cutting down trees and forests that help us by absorbing carbon dioxide.

Dr. Ashraf said Pakistan is one of the countries that are facing adverse effects of climate change particularly global warming. Actions to mitigate climate change, such as shifting to cleaner energy sources, public transport, walking and biking can benefit health.

Health experts believe that everybody can participate in the campaign against adverse effects of climate change by reducing the non-renewable sources of energy and increasing use of renewable sources. This will decrease the emission of greenhouse gases.

It is believed that everyone can identify ways to reduce energy use and improve health through walking, cycling, using public transport, better waste management and choosing products with smaller carbon impact. Dr. Ashraf said that by walking and using bicycles and public transport instead of personal cars will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and as well improve air quality leading to better respiratory health and fewer premature deaths.