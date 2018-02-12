Shutdown in IHK on Butt’s death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Complete shutdown was observed in the Indian-held Kashmir on Sunday to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri liberation leader Maqbool Butt.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the call for the shutdown and a march towards the UN office at Sonawar in Srinagar had been given by the Joint Resistance Leadershipcomprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The objective of the strike and the march was to press the demand for the return of the mortal remains of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru to their families.

The authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar, Kupwara, Sopore and other parts of Kashmir to prevent protests. Contingents of Indian police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in full riot gear were deployed in all the areas. Public transport remained off the roads in the Valley due to the shutdown.

Authorities have put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik, Ashraf Sehrai, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Ghulam Gulzar, Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi, Ashraf Laya, Umar Aadil Dar and Syed Imtiaz Haider under house arrest.