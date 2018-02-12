Javed Jabbar, Fehmida Riaz get UBL Literary Awards

The UBL Literary Awards were presented on Saturday at the Ninth Karachi Literature Festival under way at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

The first prize for a book in English was bagged by Javed Jabbar for his book, ‘Pathways’, a book that deals with Pakistan’s issues at large, including Pakistan-India ties, and various personalities.

The first prize in the English children’s literature category went to Fehmida Riaz for her book, ‘Our Rumi’. For Urdu poetry, the first prize went to Farrukh Yar for his work, ‘Yeh Mah-e-Saal, yeh umrein’.

For the best translation into Urdu, the prize went to Najmuddin Ahmed for his ‘Nobel Inam Yafta Adeebon ki Kahanian’. A prize for Urdu literature went to Altaf Fatima for her work, ‘Bhai Mera Kan Kata’.

The prize for Urdu non-fiction went to Anbareen Haseeb Amber. Her work is titled ‘Urdu main Taraqqi Pasand Tanqeed ki Tehqiq’. The prize for Urdu fiction went to Sami Ahuja for his work, ‘Bujharatein Nigar Khane Ki’. The prizes were given away by Sima Kamil, CEO, UBL.