Rain turns weather chilly, brings down smog level

PESHAWAR: The much-awaited rain Tuesday turned the weather chilly and brought down the smog level in the air that had gripped the provincial metropolis.

Scattered areas in the district received the first light shower at 3pm that broke the dried spell in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and some of its adjoining tribal agencies.

However, majority of the areas in the district Peshawar faced the hours-long power cut and power supply to some areas even broke down when it started raining in the evening and remained suspended till the filing of this report.

None of the officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) was available to give the company’s words on the prolonged power outages.

According to the regional office of the Met Department, weather remained cloudy in most parts of the region on Tuesday.

However, Dera IsmailI Khan, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions received rain in the evening.

The downpour in the provincial capital brought down the temperature from 18 to 13 degree centigrade. It also brought down the smog and smoke particles in the environment.

Mainly cloudy weather with 30 percent chances of rain is expected in most parts of the region today.

However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts and Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North and South Waziristan agencies.