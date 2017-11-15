Kidnapped transgender recovered, 3 held

PESHAWAR: The local police, during an action, recovered a kidnapped transgender and arrested three accused from Nasir Bagh, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nasir Bagh, Rahim Hussain, told a press conference that armed men intercepted a music party on Nasir Bagh Road late Monday night when it was returning after performing in a wedding ceremony.

Flanked by SHO Nasir Bagh Naeem Haider and SHO Regi Imranuddin, the official said the armed men robbed cash and valuables from four transgenders and another person. The armed men also kidnapped one of the four transgender. The police, after the complaint, searched the area and recovered the kidnapped transgender and arrested three alleged kidnappers and robbers.

The officials said the recovered transgender told police that two of the kidnappers had also assaulted her.