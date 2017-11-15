Wed November 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Kidnapped transgender recovered, 3 held

Kidnapped transgender recovered, 3 held

PESHAWAR: The local police, during an action, recovered a kidnapped transgender and arrested three accused from Nasir Bagh, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nasir Bagh, Rahim Hussain, told a press conference that armed men intercepted a music party on Nasir Bagh Road late Monday night when it was returning after performing in a wedding ceremony.

Flanked by SHO Nasir Bagh Naeem Haider and SHO Regi Imranuddin, the official said the armed men robbed cash and valuables from four transgenders and another person. The armed men also kidnapped one of the four transgender. The police, after the complaint, searched the area and recovered the kidnapped transgender and arrested three alleged kidnappers and robbers.

The officials said the recovered transgender told police that two of the kidnappers had also assaulted her.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement