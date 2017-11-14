Police launch fresh drive against festive firing

PESHAWAR: The police have launched a fresh drive against festive firing and directed the sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) to seek support from religious scholars and elected representatives against the menace.

Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Tahir directed the SDPOs and SHOs to ensure that no festive firing took place. He asked them to seek support from the religious scholars, prayer leaders, elected members and elders of the society in discouraging the practice.

“Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Sajjad Khan directed the SHOs to make sure that a copy of invitation card of the wedding is also made available to the police station concerned so that cops can take action in case of aerial firing,” said a handout on Monday.

The SSP were directed to create awareness among the public about the practice that claimed many lives in recent years.

He ordered to involve the Police Public Liaison Committees in creating awareness against festive firing.