Three shops, two cars burnt

LAHORE :Three shops and two cars were damaged in RA Bazaar on Sunday when a fire erupted.

The cause of the fire was stated to be a short-circuit in an electronics shop. The flames also engulfed two adjacent shops and two cars which were parked there. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported.

10 POs arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 53 criminals, including 10 proclaimed offenders (POs)). PHP personnel seized 203 bottles of liquor, 218 litre liquor, 3140 gram charas and 400 gram bhang, three rifles, five pistols, two guns and 66 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.

In addition, PHP teams reunited four children, M Shoaib, Ahmad, Akbar and Muhammad Zain, with their parents. Youth dies: A 25-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a road accident in the North Cantt area on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Noman of Dharampura, Mian Mir Colony.

He along with his relative, Faiza, was on his way to Lahore General Hospital when his bike collided with a footpath, as a result, both suffered injuries. They were rushed to hospital where Noman succumbed to his injuries. Two found dead: Two men were found dead in different parts of the city.

A 56-year-old rickshaw driver was found dead in the Ravi Road area. He was identified as Zeeshan Ali of Gujrat. Police suspected that he might have died of medical complications. Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was found dead in the Bhatti Gate police jurisdiction. The bodies have been removed to morgue.