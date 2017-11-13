2.5% quota reserved for serving employees in F-14, F-15

Islamabad: Ministry of Housing and Works has reserved 2.5 per cent quota in Housing Scheme, Sectors F-14 and F-15 (Phase-VII) for serving employees and 0.5 per cent quota for retired employees of constitutional bodies.

Plot numbers will be allocated after the balloting as per terms and conditions of the scheme, allotments had been issued to retired employees of constitutional bodies on the basis of wage-wise seniority in respect of their departments," an official in the Ministry told this agency.

He said that allotment letters will be issued to remaining employees as per age-wise seniority on availability of plots. To a question, the official informed that the ministry has also moved a

summary to Prime Minister for increasing rental ceiling of the federal government employee's up to 70 per cent.