Sweden stun Italy, Senegal book WC slot

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden claimed a precious 1-0 first-leg victory over Italy in their World Cup play-off here on Friday, leaving the four-time champions in danger of missing the tournament for the first time in 60 years, while Senegal defeated South Africa 2-0 in Polokwane to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Substitute Jakob Johansson grabbed the only goal of a scrappy game in the 61st minute with a low strike that found the corner with the aid of a big deflection.

Gian Piero Ventura’s Italy will need to respond in Monday’s return leg at the San Siro in Milan to avoid becoming only the second Azzurri outfit to fail to reach the finals.

Senegal striker Diafra Sakho opened the scoring off a pass from Sadio Mane and both were involved in the move that led to a Thamsanqa Mkhize own-goal before half-time.

Victory gave Senegal an uncatchable five-point lead over Burkina Faso and Cape Verde in Group D with one round left.

The only previous World Cup appearance by Senegal was in 2002 when current coach Aliou Cisse captained a team that reached the quarter-finals in South Korea and Japan.

Meanwhile, Australia edged closer to a place in the 2018 World Cup finals after grinding out a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Honduras in their Asia-CONCACAF playoff.

Socceroos striker Tomi Juric missed golden chances in each half as the Australians dominated a physical Honduras side without managing to find a precious away goal at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano.

Nevertheless, Ange Postecoglou’s men will return to Australia for Wednesday’s second leg confident of reaching a fourth consecutive World Cup after a controlled display in hot, humid conditions.