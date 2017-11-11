SECP record tampering case: Court dismisses Hijazi’s plea for acquittal

ISLAMABAD: A special court of Islamabad has dismissed a petition filed by SECP’s former chairman Zafar Hijazi seeking his acquittal in record tampering case. Iram Niazi special court’s judge took up the case for hearing Friday. During the course of hearing, Hijazi appeared before the court. The court while dismissing his petition for acquittal ordered to launch trial proceedings against suspect in record tampering case. Court observed solid evidence is available to run the case against Zafar Hijazi. Due to non-appearance of prosecution witness, the court while seeking evidence against Hijazi from FIA adjourned the hearing till November 29.