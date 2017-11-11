40 activists of Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah arrested

BAHAWALPUR: Police on Friday arrested 40 activists of the Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah when they took out a rally and demanded resignation of Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah. All the arrested activists were shifted to the Samasatta police lock-up after registration of cases against them. The police tortured the protesters before their arrest. The arrested activists would be shifted to the Central Jail.