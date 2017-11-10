World Pneumonia seminar held

Rawalpindi :Prof Dr Rai Mohammad from Rawalpindi Medical University has said that every year 2 million children die of pneumonia around the world and most of them could hardly live to see their first birthday, says a press release. He stated this while addressing a seminar in connection with World Pneumonia Day falling on November 12. He said that protection from pneumonia was possible through vaccination which is provided at EPI centres free of cost. Later he also led a walk in connection with World Pneumonia Day at Rawalpindi Medical University, Benazir Bhutto Hospital.