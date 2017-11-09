Thu November 09, 2017
Lahore

P
PR
November 9, 2017

Death anniversary of Zaka Ashraf’s father

The 34th death anniversary of Al-Haaj Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, former senator (Sindh) and founder of Ashraf Group of Industries, was held with solemnity. The late Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf was father of Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, chairman of Ashraf Group of Industries, ex-president of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited and ex-chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board. A large number of people, including government officers and politicians, attended the death anniversary.

