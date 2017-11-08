Blanket of smog

Parts of Punjab, including Lahore, are under a thick blanket of smog which has reduced visibility, causing road accidents. Taking due notice of this, the chief minister of Punjab all concerned departments to implement smog policy and launch massive awareness campaigns across the areas which are in the grip of this deadly smog. While acting on the order, Provincial Primary and Secondary Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir conduct an awareness campaign in Lahore and distributed face masks and handbills among people. He also told people about precautionary measures which they should adopt to protect themselves against adverse effects of smog.

The minister rightly reminded the people that as citizens it is our collective responsibility to make our atmosphere healthy and avoid such activities which are the basic cause for increased pollution. The healthcare department of the province will distribute 0.2 million face masks along with handbills in which citizens will be briefed about precautionary measures taken to combat smog.

M Z Rifat (Lahore)