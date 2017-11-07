Tue November 07, 2017
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2017

By Ghafoor meets HEC minister

Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism (PTDC) Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan met Punjab Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani and said that the students are the future of the country and they have to handle the country in the coming time. They should have all the information about country's rich natural and cultural resources, which make it the world's most beautiful country, where natural scenes, mountains, weddings, lakes, sea, desert all are available.

To improve students' knowledge on culture and tourism, PTDC will arrange special tour packages for students so that they can not only enjoy domestic history and culture but also get all the information. Entertainment and informal visits not only provide students unique skills, but also increase interest in adventure. MD said that tour packages will be available in all cities across the country. Packages, day trips, three days, and packages are being prepared for weekends, where the responsibility of accommodation and transportation will be of PTDC, at very nominal price and get the most from these packages.

