Tue November 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

November 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Huawei Mate 10 Series launched

Huawei Mate 10 Series launched

KARACHI: Huawei has introduced its Mate 10 Series in Pakistan ; thereby, heralding a Superphone era in the country, a statement said on Monday.

The new Huawei Mate 10 lite, Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei Mate 10 Proare are game changers in smartphone innovation and photography, it said.

The Huawei Mate 10 Series continues its legacy of superior product performance and long-lasting battery life, while integrating new Leica Dual-Camera technology, it added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement