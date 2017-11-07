Huawei Mate 10 Series launched

KARACHI: Huawei has introduced its Mate 10 Series in Pakistan ; thereby, heralding a Superphone era in the country, a statement said on Monday.

The new Huawei Mate 10 lite, Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei Mate 10 Proare are game changers in smartphone innovation and photography, it said.

The Huawei Mate 10 Series continues its legacy of superior product performance and long-lasting battery life, while integrating new Leica Dual-Camera technology, it added.