‘Nurses should be trained as per modern technology’

LAHORE: Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Ghias un Nabi Tayyab has highlighted the role of nurses in patient care and stressed upon the need to train them according to the modern technology. According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the PGMI principal, while addressing a training workshop at Lahore General Hospital (LGH), said that apart from doctors, the nurses had also great importance in the hospital.

The workshop “Disease of Diabetes, Care and Duties of Nurses" was attended by Medical Superintendent, Dr Ghulam Sabir, Prof Imran Hassan Khan, Assistant Professor Dr Maliha Hameed, Dr Fatima Hamdani and nurses in a large number.

Prof Ghias un Nabi Tayyab said latest developments were taking place day by day, and the medical sciences had made it possible to treat complicated diseases as well. He said that diabetes was called mother of all diseases because it left harmful effects on the body.

LGH MS Dr Ghulam Sabir said that there was great responsibility on the shoulders of nurses as they had to look after the patients and work for their rehabilitation. Other speakers called upon the nurses to adopt all precautionary measures while treating diabetes patients.