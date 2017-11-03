Sindh Bank inaugurates ATM at Commissioner House Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Bank officially inaugurated its state of the art off-site ATM at the Commissioner House, Karachi, on November 2, 2017. Present at the occasion were Sindh Bank President Mr. Tariq Ahsan and the Commissioner Karachi Division Mr. Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Sindh Bank Director Mr. Muhammad Bilal Sheikh, and members of senior management of Sindh Bank.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Ahsan thanked Mr. Ejaz Ahmed Khan for giving Sindh Bank this opportunity of installing an ATM booth at the Commissioner House Karachi, he added that the position of Sindh Bank is tremendously strengthened by earning the trust and confidence of its customers through the product and services that it delivers. With the Bank’s country-wide network of 300 on-line branches (including 40 upcoming branches) and more than 240 ATM’s and after the merger of Summit Bank into Sindh Bank, Sindh Bank will become a bank with almost 500 on-line branches.***