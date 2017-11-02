Thu November 02, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 2, 2017

Lawyers protest killing of colleague

PESHAWAR On the call of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, the lawyers on Wednesday boycotted courts proceedings to protest killing of a lawyer.

Like other districts, the lawyers also stayed away from courts in Peshawar following the KP Bar Council’s decision to protest the killing of Muqadar Khan, a lawyer of Takht Bhai tehsil, Mardan district.

The bar council member Ijaz Sabi, PHC Bar Association president Arbab Usman and general secretary Rahmanullah Khan condemned the killing of the lawyer and asked the government and provincial police chief to immediately arrest the killers.

They also urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provide foolproof security to the legal fraternity.

 

