Thu November 02, 2017
Lahore

November 2, 2017

Cases of 32 medicines sent to courts

LAHORE Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) has discussed a total of 82 cases of different medicines in which permission was granted for prosecution in 32 cases, warning in 13 cases was issued and 11 cases were adjourned.

These decisions were taken in the 173rd Meeting of Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) held under the chairmanship of Drugs Control Additional Secretary Muhammad Sohail, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday. The cases which were sent to the drug courts for prosecution related to Abbot laboratories, Karachi, Alkemy Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Hyderabad, Askri Pharma, Kasur, Convell Laboratories, Swat, Crescent Cotton Industry, Okara, Drug Pharm (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore, Friends Pharma, Lahore, Humanyun International Pharma, Faisalabad, Jamson Pharmaceuticals, Multan, Lisko Pharma Karachi, Rakaposhi Pharmaceuticals, Peshwar, Royal Pharmaceuticals, Sapient Pharma, Lahore, Seagull Surgical Industries, Jhang, Semos Pharma, Karachi, Shaigan Pharmaceuticals, Rawalpindi, Umer Usman Surgical Cotton Industries, Jhang, Valor Pharma, Islamabad, Wellcare Pharmaceuticals Sargodha, Z-Jans Pharmaceuticals, Peshawar.

