Tue October 31, 2017
October 31, 2017

Confused students

Students who took medical entrance test expressed disappointment when the news regarding irregular practices of NAB broke out. It is commendable that NAB authorities immediately took notice of the matter. Basically, the matter was that the NTS has recently conducted medical entrance tests in Sindh under corrupt practices.

The examination paper was leaked and was given to some influential families against some monetary gains. This is unfair for all hardworking and competent students. The authorities must conduct the test again.

Wajahat Abro

