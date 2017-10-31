KP Ehtesab Commission dismisses corruption plea against Gulalai

PESHAWAR: KP Ehtesab Commission Monday dismissed a petition against PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai, saying the commission only probes corruption cases of over Rs5 million, Geo News reported.

The commission said Gulalai has accusations of misappropriation of only Rs1.2 million against her. PTI leaders Noor Zaman and Saleem Khan had submitted the petition in the commission on August 8 accusing Gulalai of corruption and asking it to launch an inquiry into the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Zaman had claimed he had evidence of Gulalai misappropriating from the amount she received for development work in KP. Zaman was shot dead in Lakki Marwat on Sunday. He was killed due to a personal enmity, police said.

The police said Zaman was killed when gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on him near Tajori. Zaman had claimed that Gulalai embezzled funds in a video message on August 3. He introduced himself as Gulalai’s political assistant and alleged that she received Rs7.2 million as kickback in the construction of Bannu Link Road-Saddakhel Road. He said he himself got Rs4.75 million out of the total amount. The former MNA’s assistant said Gulalai pressurised him for receipts of the amount, but he refused. He added the counter-terrorism department also detained him for two days on Gulalai’s call. However, Gulalai had denied the charges and that Zaman was her personal secretary.

Meanwhile, District and Sessions Judge, Takht Bhai, Ihtishamul Haq Danish, has ordered registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Saro Shah Police Station in an illegal custody and severe torture case of a citizen.

In a judgment, the judge said that SHO Irfanullah kept one Sajid Ali, son of Ihsanullah, a resident of Saro Shah in Takht Bhai in Mardan district in illegal confinement for about 13 hours and severely tortured him by misusing his authority.

The judge allowed application and ordered registering of the FIR against the police officer so that proceedings could be initiated against him. The court issued order on an application of Sajid Ali filed through his lawyers Awais Khan and Rameez Muhammad against the SHO for illegal confinement and sever torture under 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

During arguments, the lawyers submitted that the police officer first picked up the complainant and later kept him in an illegal confinement for 13 hours. They said Sajid Ali was severely tortured through different methods, including electric shocks as to accept the untraced cases.

The lawyers said the complainant tried to get a case registered against the police officer, but the police refused to register it. Later he filed the application in the court for registration of the FIR against the cop.